Flooding due to heavy rains leaves residents stranded in Telangana districts

Nirmal, Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad and Nizamabad are among the northern districts that have been affected by the heavy rains in Telangana.

The incessant rains across Telangana have heavily affected the northern districts such as Nirmal, Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad and Nizamabad. It has also been disrupting normal life and mobility as the tanks, water bodies and rivulets are overflowing. Certain pockets in low-lying areas like Nirmal town have been inundated.

District authorities have roped in the rescue teams while the state Chief Secretary has sent the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to assist the operations. Several people were seen catching fish on the roads of Nirmal town in the district as the gates of Swarna irrigation project and Sriram Sagar project were lifted.

While Bhainsa in Nirmal district saw heavy rain, Auto Nagar witnessed floods. Rescue teams managed to rescue as many as 60 families who were stranded in their houses. Balaji M Warle, a resident from Bhainsa, said, "All the low-lying areas are seeing inundation. There is water everywhere as it is has been raining continuously for two days."

In Adilabad district's Dhannur of Boath mandal, the police managed to rescue an RTC bus driver, a conductor and two passengers as the bus was stranded in the flood. In Umri of the districtâ€™s Narnoor mandal, a man, who was reportedly drunk, was washed away while trying to cross an overflowing bridge.

Endowments and Forest Environment Minister Allolla Indrakaran Reddy, who is also the MLA from Nirmal, is overseeing the rain assistance measures along with Nirmal District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruquiand other officials.

With the authorities lifting 32 flood gates of Sriram Sagar Project in Pochampadu of Nizamabad, canals are flowing beyond their complete capacity. Meanwhile, Godavari water levels, too, are rising as neighbouring Maharashtra, too, has been receiving heavy rainfall.

32 gates hv been lifted at Sriramsagar project owing to the sound inflow of water from the upstream of the river Godavari.@dhanyarajendran @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/RqKoU4byu9 — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) July 22, 2021

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to set up a Flood Management Team (FMT) on war foot, along with officials who have awareness about flood relief measures. FMT should consist of an official who is expert in running the rehabilitation camp and an official to coordinate with the Army, Police, Air Force and NDRF, and another official to coordinate with all the core departments, including medical and health, roads and buildings, Panchayat Raj and general administration, revenue department, irrigation departments.