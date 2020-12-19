Flood and COVID welfare schemes helped CPI(M) win polls: Party Secretariat

The Left won with a thumping majority in Kerala in the 2020 Local Body Polls which concluded on Wednesday.

The CPI(M) state secretariat believes that the party is likely to continue its winning streak in the upcoming state Assembly elections and maintain power in Kerala. In a meeting the CPI(M) state secretariat analysed the Local Body Polls where the LDF (Left Democratic Front) saw a thumping victory.

According to the partyâ€™s analysis, the LDF governmentâ€™s welfare schemes post the floods in 2018 and even during the COVID-19 pandemic helped the party win in the local body polls.These welfare schemes helped increase welfare pensions of people, the party's analysis stated. It has also been decided to continue distributing the free kit of food and essentials, which was started during the pandemic.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will start his statewide tour ahead of the assembly elections starting from December 22, the party decided. The party has also decided to begin campaign activities ahead of the Assembly elections etc without further delay.

In the meeting which concluded on Friday, the party members also decided to seriously look into the advances made by the BJP in the municipal corporations. The committee said that there was a need to understand how the BJP secured city-centric votes. The BJP-led NDA secured two municipalities - namely Palakkad and Pandalam in Pathanamthitta - in the local body polls. The LDF won in 40 municipalities while the UDF won in 35.

According to reports, the committee will also decide the further course of action concerning central agencies probing the gold smuggling case in Kerala, in the aftermath of the Chief Minister writing a letter to the PM on the roving nature of their investigations.

Pinarayi in his letter to PM Modi had said that central agencies were on a fault-finding mission in the state and were attempting to defame the political leadership of the state with â€˜rovingâ€™ enquiries.

