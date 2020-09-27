Flood alert for Musi river in Hyderabad as Himayat and Osman Sagar lakes swell

Several localities in Hyderabad witnessed waterlogging and power outage as trees were uprooted following heavy rains on Saturday.

A flood alert has been sounded for Musi river as the water levels in the two reservoirs upstream reached to the brim following heavy rains in catchment areas in Hyderabad. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday night issued an orange alert, asking district officials to be prepared for more rainfall.

With huge inflows into Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar, the authorities are likely to release the excess floodwater into Musi, which passes through Hyderabad.

On Saturday night, officials said that Osman Sagar is full and is receiving an inflow of 20,000 cusecs (cubic foot per second). "Gates may be opened any time," they said. The Full Tank Level (FTL) of Osman Sagar is 1,753 feet.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has asked all deputy commissioners and zonal commissioners of Golconda, Asif Nagar, Bahadurpura, Nampally, Charminar, Himayath Nagar and Saidabad to be on high alert for inundation and evacuation if the need arises.

Meanwhile, the gates of Himayat Sagar are also likely to be opened Saturday night as the reservoir is receiving huge inflows due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

The water level at Himayat Sagar reached 1,756 feet against its full tank level of 1,763.50 feet. Flood gates will be opened once the water level reaches 1,760 feet.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar advised people in areas on the banks of the river to be alert. "Due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of Musi River, flash floods may come after midnight. It is better to be alert in the low-lying areas on Musi Bank like Kishanbagh, Ziaguda, Puranapul, MGBS, Chaderghat, Golnaka," he said.

Heavy rains have been lashing Hyderabad and surrounding districts since Friday. Several parts of Rangareddy district, including catchment areas of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar, received heavy rainfall since Friday night.

Kodandaram Nagar of LB Nagar received the highest rainfall until Saturday morning, resulting in the Saroornagar lake overflowing and entering several houses.

Many houses at the Gaddianaram division in LB Nagar were inundated.

Several colonies in the Secundrabad Cantonment were also affected by the rains with several residents of Harshavardhan Colony, Ramreddy Colony and Srinivasa Colony in New Bowenpally facing trouble due to waterlogging.

There was also waterlogging in Begumpet, Chikote Gardens, Brahmanwadi, Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki locality.

Areas such as Mettuguda, Upperpally, Peddamberpet, Tolichowli and Pragathi Nagar in Hyderabad faced power outage lasting for 8 to 12 hours in some areas as the power lines were snapped, reported the Times of India.

Under the Cyberabad police limits in Kondurg, 45-year-old K Jhangir was swept away while trying to cross an overflowing canal. The Shadnagar police have formed 10 teams to search for the missing man.

(With IANS Inputs)