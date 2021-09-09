Flipkart Quick hyperlocal expands service to Chennai, 2 more cities

Flipkart Quick hyperlocal service offers an assortment of more than 2,500 products in categories such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, grocery, mobiles, electronics and baby care.

E-commerce major Flipkart has expanded its hyperlocal service Flipkart Quick to three new metros – Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai – to provide consumers safe and seamless access to order daily essentials through quick doorstep delivery. Flipkart Quick will be available across 10 cities now, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Noida and Pune.

Flipkart plans to introduce this hyperlocal service to other cities in a phased manner this year and aims to be present in over 200 cities by the end of 2022. By the end of this month, Flipkart Quick will also service consumers in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, taking the total city count to 14.

“Flipkart Quick also leverages the company’s investment in Ninjacart and strategic partnerships with other local vendors to build an end-to-end ecosystem that enables customers to get the fruits and vegetables at a great value. Building a resilient and inclusive agri supply chain is a key pillar of Flipkart’s growth agenda, and the company’s fresh produce sourcing also boosts the local food processing industry and farmers’ income through enhanced market linkages,” the company said in a statement.

Flipkart Quick was launched in Bengaluru in 2020 to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery for consumers who order products from Flipkart hubs in their location. The hyperlocal delivery service offers an assortment of more than 2,500 products in categories such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, grocery, mobiles, electronics and baby care.

Flipkart Quick enables consumers to order online and get delivery within the next 90 minutes or even book a two-hour slot, based on their convenience. Customers get free delivery on their first order and if their subsequent order size is more than Rs 199. Consumers will also have the choice to place orders at any time of the day and get them delivered between 6 am and midnight.

“We have made strategic investments and partnerships to expand the value of Flipkart Quick in multiple micro-markets across the country. With a successful stint of our hyperlocal service last year, we are now ready to introduce Flipkart Quick in 10 cities ahead of the festive season, for consumers to not just avail fresh fruits and vegetables, snacks, and beverages but also household essentials and baby care products – all under 90 mins,” said Sandeep Karwa, Vice-President – Flipkart Quick, Flipkart.