Flipkart partners with Spencers Retail to deliver grocery and essentials

The partnership will first be piloted in Hyderabad this month.

Atom E-commerce

Flipkart is partnering with Spencers Retail to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials starting with a pilot in Hyderabad.

Under this pilot, consumers will be able to order groceries and essentials starting this month, from the Spencers store on the Flipkart app. The orders will be collected from a set of chosen sample stores across Hyderabad by Flipkart executives and delivered to the customer’s doorstep in a timely and hygienic manner.

Speaking about the partnership Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart is committed to ensuring fulfilling customers’ needs amidst the lockdown to promote ‘social distancing’ and we are initiating various steps in this regard. We are pleased to launch this pilot with Spencers Retail to collaborate and meet the needs of consumers who are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by staying at home. We’ve built a robust tech-backed platform to offer consumers real-time insights of essentials available in their area and will ensure timely doorstep deliveries.”

Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO of Spencers Retail, said, “In such times building an ecosystem of partnerships will transition us to truly become an omni-channel business in serving consumers. In this tough environment, Spencers' partnership with Flipkart provides another platform to a larger set of consumers to seamlessly access our range of essentials who may want to use other reputed platforms/marketplaces apart from our own Spencers App to buy during the lockdown.”

Prior to this, Flipkart partnered with Uber to help deliver essentials to people across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi amid the lockdown.

Uber said in a statement that this partnership will keep vital supply chains running and will address the growing needs of Flipkart customers to receive essential goods at their doorsteps every day.