Flipkart partners with over 50,000 kiranas ahead of festive season sales

Flipkart aims to provide a personalised e-commerce experience to millions of consumers while creating opportunities for digital upskilling as well as additional income for kiranas.

Atom E-commerce

In preparation for the festive season and the Big Billion Days, Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has significantly expanded its kirana onboarding program to make deliveries to customers in more than 850 cities. With more than 50,000 kiranas onboarded, Flipkart aims to provide a fast and personalised e-commerce experience to millions of consumers while creating opportunities for digital upskilling as well as additional income for kiranas.

To help kiranas onboard and be active participants in the festive season, Flipkart’s team initiated contactless onboarding of kiranas through online application forms where kirana partners directly uploaded details along with required documentation. This enabled seamless onboarding without them having to step out during COVID-19 times. Following a detailed verification check, the kirana partners were brought into the program. before they can deliver shipments. The team has also organised digital training on various tools including app-based dashboards and digital payments, helping kiranas transform their business from traditional general trade stores to modern convenience stores.

The kirana program has been further expanded to remote and far away cities across the country including places such as Tinsukia (Assam), Agartala (Tripura) and Kannur (Kerala), making e-commerce more inclusive by connecting kiranas and consumers to the country’s fast growing digital commerce.

Kiranas have a high consumer satisfaction score and this program provides an opportunity to generate additional income for them while also building on consumer centric skills, resulting in a win-win situation.

Last year, kiranas collectively delivered over 1 million shipments during Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days sale. The kirana program is part of Flipkart Group's efforts to drive growth for millions of kiranas across the country. This also includes Flipkart Wholesale, a digital B2B marketplace with an aim to connect local manufacturers and MSMEs with retailers and other businesses and bring a wholesale marketplace to their fingertips using technology.

Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart believes in technology-enabled inclusive growth by taking all the ecosystem stakeholders with us and our kirana partners are an integral part of this ecosystem. As one of the oldest retail formats in India, kiranas have one of the highest penetration and showcase effective management of the supply chain drivers such as facilities, inventory, information and sourcing, as well as in maintaining a long-standing relationship with consumers. Through a combination of their hyperlocal presence and innovations by Flipkart, this program has become a great enabler in strengthening the kirana ecosystem in the country. We are pleased to witness the increasing participation from kiranas across the country to reinvent themselves and align with the fast growing e-commerce industry.”