Flipkart partners with Mahindra Logistics to accelerate deployment of electric vehicles

Flipkart has committed to 100% electric mobility in its logistics fleet and will deploy more than 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

Money Electric Vehicles

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart, on Tuesday, announced that it has partnered with Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) as one of its key logistics partners to help fast-track deployment of electric vehicles across its logistics fleet for last-mile delivery in the country. Flipkart has committed to 100% electric mobility in its logistics fleet and will deploy more than 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. Mahindra Logistics will work with various OEMs and help Flipkart’s sustainable transition to EVs.

Mahindra Logistics launched its own electric delivery brand EDEL in late 2020. EDEL has partnered with companies in consumer and e-commerce to provide sustainable last-mile delivery across six cities in India.

"MLL through EDEL will enable Flipkart in its journey towards building a green supply chain by not only deploying a large fleet of EVs but also creating a conducive environment for EV deployment and operations across the country. This includes building supporting infrastructure and technology such as charging stations and parking lots, training workforce, route planning and even battery swapping stations in the near future," the company said in a statement.

Flipkart has already partnered with many OEMs and introduced two and three-wheeled electric vehicles in its supply chain. The company’s partnership with MLL aims to propel this momentum and help in deployment at a national scale, further enhanced by infrastructure and technology support that spans charging, tracking, asset, safety, and cost.

Flipkart has recently announced its partnership with leading electric vehicle manufacturers, including Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio, to deploy EVs in its logistics fleet across the country. In line with its sustainability vision, the company has also been working closely with several ecosystem partners on many aspects of electric mobility, including vehicle design, range, load capacity, etc., to build customised vehicles that are best suited for the e-commerce industry.

“Electrification of the logistics fleet is an important part of Flipkart’s larger sustainability goal and a key focus area for the company. We are happy to have Mahindra Logistics on-board as a logistics partner, who will play a major role in helping us achieve our vision of making our logistics fleet fully electric by 2030. Through collective efforts, we aim to build and support solutions that boost EV adoption across the country and gradually make a 100% transition to EVs in our logistics fleet,” said Hemant Badri, SVP Supply Chain, Flipkart Group.