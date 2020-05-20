Flipkart partners with Bajaj Allianz to offer digital motor insurance to its customers

Consumers can now buy this motor-insurance policy for 2-wheelers and 4-wheelers using the Flipkart app.

Atom Insurance

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has partnered with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company to offer a digital motor insurance policy to Flipkart customers.

In these times of lockdown, vehicle-owners constantly worry about their vehicle health and functionality. The motor-insurance policy can be availed on the Flipkart app.

Some of the benefits for 4-wheelers include: Motor OTS (Motor On the Spot) - Motor OTS allows consumers to self-inspect their vehicle in case of accidental damage. The policy also cover zero depreciation, where a user can protect their car from depreciation expenses, minimising out-of-pocket expenses during a claim and increasing savings. The policy also offers 24x7 roadside assistance.

For 2-wheelers, some of the benefits are: Instant support round the clock assistance and instant resolution of customer queries through SMS, toll-free number, WhatsApp and missed call facility. There is also hassle-free renewal, where no inspection is required, no questions asked, and you can renew by just paying the premium amount. Consumers can get a reward for every claim-free year and can transfer up to 50% of the NCB from their previous policy when they switch insurers.

Commenting on the new offering, Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head – Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart, said, “With a strong foothold in understanding Indian consumers, over the course of the last few months, Flipkart has branched out to various insurance services for life, health and devices. As the consumer journey on our platform progresses, we want to offer them solutions which are in their best interest, especially during these testing times. With the introduction of motor-insurance, consumers can now get access to a much more seamless, accessible and flexible insurance solution to safeguard their vehicles. Our partnership with Bajaj Allianz, a company which resonates with our aim of providing customer-centric solutions, will offer the industry-best insurance coverage on the platform and we look forward to our collaboration to bring together a hassle-free experience to our consumers.”

The Insurance industry in India has witnessed significant growth in the past few decades. With the introduction of new products and plans, it has not only helped consumers by providing financial protection but also contributed to the nation’s economy.

Apart from Bajaj Allianz, Flipkart says that it is also working with some of the leading insurance service providers in the industry for providing access to customised and simplified plans based on the dynamic needs of Indian consumers.