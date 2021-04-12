Flipkart partners with Adani Group to strengthen logistics, data centre capabilities

The partnership will create nearly 2,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs, Flipkart said in a statement.

Homegrown e-commerce company Flipkart, on Monday, announced a strategic and commercial partnership with multinational infrastructure company, Adani Group. In this two-pronged partnership, Flipkart will work with Adani Logistics Limited, an end-to-end logistics service provider and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, to strengthen Flipkart’s supply chain infrastructure and further enhance its ability to serve its rapidly growing base of customers. In addition, Flipkart will set up its third data centre at Adaniconnex Private Limited’s facility in Chennai. Adaniconnex Private Limited is a new Joint Venture formed between EdgeConneX and Adani Enterprises Limited.

As part of this partnership, Adani Logistics Limited will construct a massive 534,000 sq. ft. fulfilment centre in its upcoming logistics hub in Mumbai that will be leased to Flipkart to address the growing demand for e-commerce in western India and support market access of several thousands of sellers and MSMEs in the region. Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, the centre is expected to be operational in Q3, 2022 and will have the capacity to house 10 million units of sellers’ inventory at any point. In addition to strengthening Flipkart’s supply chain infrastructure to support MSMEs and sellers, the facility will enhance local employment and is expected to create nearly 2,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs.

Flipkart will also develop its third data centre at the AdaniConnecX facility as a part of one of the largest private cloud deployments in the country, thereby further strengthening its growing marketplace e-commerce business in India. “The data centre has been designed to meet the highest standards in reliability, security, and sustainability, which will capitalise on the Adani Group’s capability as the largest solar player in the country to generate and source green power,” the company said in a statement.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “The Adani Group is unmatched in the way it has gone about building infrastructure across India. What it brought to us was a unique combination of logistics, real estate, green energy, and data centre infrastructure capabilities. We are delighted to initiate our association with the Adani Group to strengthen our supply chain and technology infrastructure. These investments will help us strengthen our presence and capabilities in India to support MSMEs and sellers while also accelerating job creation and growth.”