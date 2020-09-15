Flipkart to create 70,000 direct jobs ahead of festive season sales

Direct job opportunities will be created across Flipkart's supply chain, that include delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters, the company said in a statement.

Atom E-commerce

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has said that it will help generate over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs ahead of the upcoming festive season and Flipkart's Big Billion Days (BBD) sale. Direct job opportunities will be created across Flipkart's supply chain, that include delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters, the company said in a statement.

There will also be additional indirect jobs created at Flipkart's seller partner locations and kiranas. This will be further supplemented by job creation in ancillary industries including vendor locations, and freight partners, as the entire ecosystem scales up for the festive season.

“The complexity and scale of Big Billion Days requires investments for capacity, storage, sorting, packaging, human resources, training and delivery, which helps generate additional employment during the festive season,” the company said in a statement.

Flipkart also said that onboarding of more than 50,000 kiranas by Flipkart for last-mile delivery will also create thousands of seasonal jobs to deliver millions of packages this festive season.

“We are focused on creating impactful partnerships that offer great consumer experience while creating additional opportunities for progress of the entire ecosystem as it scales for the Big Billion Days (BBD). By generating employment and enabling our sellers to scale their businesses during this time, we're doing our part to drive growth in the industry and the economy,” Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice-President, Ekart and Marketplace, Flipkart, said in a statement.

Flipkart also announced that it is undertaking training programs for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain through a mix of classroom and digital training, enhancing their understanding of supply chain management. These include customer service, delivery, installation and safety and sanitisation measures along with the handling of hand-held devices, PoS Machines, scanners, various mobile applications and ERPs.

Flipkart says that it is also providing separate training in the area of warehouse management, packaging and more for sellers, MSMEs and artisans etc., who also start preparing for the festive season months in advance.