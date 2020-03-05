Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal’s wife files dowry harassment case against him

Four persons have been named in the FIR - Sachin Bansal, his father Satprakash Aggarwal, mother Kiran Bansal and brother Nitin Bansal.

news Crime

A dowry harassment case has been filed against Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal by his wife Priya in Bengaluru’s Koramangala police station. Four persons have been named in the FIR registered - Sachin Bansal, his father Satprakash Aggarwal, mother Kiran Bansal and brother Nitin Bansal.

The couple got married in 2008 and in her complaint Priya alleges that the dowry harassment began prior to their wedding. In her complaint to the police on February 28, 35-year-old Priya alleged that her father had spent over Rs 50 lakh for their wedding and had given Sachin Rs 11 lakh in cash. However, from court records it seems that Kiran Bansal had filed a case against her daughter-in-law a few weeks prior to this. The nature of that case remains unclear.

Priya, a dentist by profession, alleges that Sachin physically assaulted her and demanded money. In October last year, Sachin allegedly physically assaulted her after demanding that the properties they owned jointly must be signed over to him. She also alleged that when Sachin had been to Delhi, he sexually harassed her sister as well. Priya further alleged that when she refused to transfer the properties to Sachin, his parents and his brother also harassed her. She has alleged that he harassed her in 2019 as well.

An FIR has been filed under two sections of the Indian Penal Code- 498A (dowry harassment), 34 (criminal intent) and and under section 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Sachin Bansal meanwhile has applied for bail on February 29 and the order on his plea will be delivered on Thursday.

Sachin Bansal, who exited Flipkart during its acquisition in 2018 by Walmart netted $1 billion by selling his stake. After his exit from Flipkart, he has been betting on digital banking through Navi Technologies, which he started in December 2018 as BAC Acquisitions with Ankit Agarwal by investing $450 million into Navi. Sachin has also invested in several startups including $100 million in Ola. His other investments include electric scooter startup Ather, InShorts, Grey Orange, Unacademy, among others.

TNM has reached out to Sachin Bansal. The copy will be updated when he responds.