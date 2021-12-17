Flipkart CEO meets Andhra CM Jagan, invited to invest in Vizag

Jagan also urged the Flipkart delegation to help in increasing the export business of fisheries from Andhra Pradesh to foreign countries.

A delegation of e-commerce giant Flipkart led by its CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy on Thursday, December 16, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and discussed issues related to investment and business opportunities in the state. CM Jagan said Visakhapatnam is a good platform for IT and e-commerce investments in the state, and invited Flipkart to invest in the city. During the meeting, Jagan also appealed to the Flipkart delegation to help farmers get better prices for their crops and also in making better technology available for the farmers, an official release said.

Responding to the CM's request, Krishnamurthy said they will take appropriate steps to procure products from farmers for their commodities business as it will benefit both the parties. The Flipkart official further said the company would do its best in providing better technology to the farmers.

Inviting Flipkart to invest in Vizag, Jagan said the state government is setting up a high-end skill university in Visakhapatnam to enhance the skills of the youth and asked Flipkart to become partners in it. According to the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office, Flipkart responded positively to the proposals. The CEO Krishnamurthy said his company has activities in Visakhapatnam and added that they would invest more in the city.

Krishnamurthy said that they would partner with the state government in Skill Development activities and added that those programmes will start from next year.

The Chief Minister also urged the delegation to help in increasing the export business of fisheries to foreign countries, for which Krishnamurthy said their partner Walmart has been buying and exporting seafood products from the state and assured that they would increase the business.