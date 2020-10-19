Flipkart Big Billion Days: 70 sellers become crorepatis in 3 days of sale

Flipkart said that while demand continues to be led by the metro cities, Tier 3+ cities made up for 60% of the demand this year.

Atom Sale

Flipkart, whose Big Billion Days sale is on till October 21, announced on Sunday that over 70 of the sellers on its platform have become crorepatis, and roughly 10,000 have become lakhpatis within just three days of the sale, along with the early access sale.

The Big Billion Days sale began on October 16, with Flipkart Plus members having early access on October 15

Flipkart said that 60% of its sellers came from Tier 2 cities this year, and its seller base reach is now from over 3000+ pincodes. Sellers selling household products and personal care products continue to see day on day growth, thanks to the pandemic.

Demand continues to be led by the metro cities, but Tier 3+ cities made up for 60% of the demand this year.

In terms of volume, Flipkart said that the growth it saw in six days of the sale in 2019 was covered in just two days this year. This, Flipkart said, showcases pent up demand.

An uptick was also seen in terms of digital payments transactions, with a 60% increase as compared to non-festive event days.

Through EMI, Flipkart said that use of the EMI to buy phones, laptops and white goods saw an increase of 65% and Flipkart saw 1.5x higher spend per customer across EMI and Pay later functions in 6 days.

EMI Cards, credit cards were enablers in high-ticket purchases, and over 25% of electronics and appliances were bought on EMI.

“Interestingly, over half of all electronics purchases made by the consumers was in the work-from-home segment, as consumers look to enhance their productivity, whilst working remotely. Products such as large screen televisions, laptops, IT accessories and peripherals witnessed an increase of over 1.4x from last year,” Flipkart said.

Smartphone buying also increased, with Flipkart saying that there was a 40% increase in the number of smartphones being purchased and a 50% uptick in people choosing to exchange their product.

Demand for fashion projects increased as well, and Flipkart said people from 1,500 new cities purchased clothes, with the top categories being women’s ethnic wear men’s sportswear.

For Flipkart Wholesale, the company said that tier 2 and tier 3 cities accounted for almost half of its sales.

“The Best Price (cash-and-carry) stores alone witnessed an average adoption of (over) 15% of purchases through e-commerce in which the stores from southern India dominated digital uptake. With over 95% of products locally sourced, the demand came from cities such as Agra, Mysore, Karimnagar, Kurnool, Meerut, Amravati, Bhopal, Amritsar amongst others,” Flipkart said.