Flash protest in Hyderabad against CAA, NRC on New Year’s eve: Six detained

Hyderabad's Charminar police took as many as six men into preventive custody after they reportedly raised slogans against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on New Year's eve.

The incident took place within the Charminar police limits on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. When the six started raising slogans at a public space near Charminar area, the police took them into preventive custody in view of the law and order situation.

According to officials, the six have been identified as Abbas Ali Mohammed Niyamath, Syedd Gofran, Maqbul Ahmed, Maqbul Gafar and Salar. The officials also added that the men are not associated with any political parties.

Speaking to TNM, Charminar Inspector Gurunaidu said, “Around 12 am on Wednesday, they started raising slogans where people were walking on the road. Since they did not have permission to hold such a protest or demonstration, we took them into preventive custody.”

The six were released a few hours later.

Incidentally, the video of the police detaining and escorting the six into a police van surfaced online. In the video, an official is heard using foul language. Some even criticised the Hyderabad police.

The police official, however, denied any such exchange with the protesters. The city, like in other parts of the country, has been witnessing a series of protests against CAA and NRC. Earlier this week, dozens gathered at necklace road in Hyderabad with placards and flags to protest against CAA.

Meanwhile, following High Court intervention, an Anti-CAA and NRC-Joint Action Committee announced that they will conduct Million March on January 4. The police had earlier denied them permission to hold the march.