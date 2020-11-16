Five-year-old boy kidnapped by relatives in Telangana rescued within 24 hours

The five-year-old boy had stepped out to buy oil and matchbox on Deepavali night when he went missing.

Suryapet police on Sunday rescued a five-year-old kidnapped on Saturday Deepavali night by unidentified persons. The boy identified as P Gautam had stepped out to buy some oil and matchbox for a nearby shop for Deepavali celebrations some time past 7.30 pm but did not return home.

The kidnapping was reported from Bhagat Singh Nagar of Suryapet district. The boyâ€™s parents, Mahesh and Nagalekshmi, had asked the boy to get some oil and matchbox from a nearby shop. When the boy did not return, Nagalekshmi went in search of her son, first to the shop she had sent him. The mother found her sonâ€™s bicycle parked in front of the shop but with no signs of the boy.

The childâ€™s parents immediately reached out to the Suryapet one town police station filing a missing person complaint. Police reached the scene and began questioning the shop owner and other locals. The CCTV footage from the shop and nearby areas was also collected and examined but no clues could be found as to the whereabouts of the missing child.

On Sunday by 9 am, the owner of a tailoring shop near the boyâ€™s residence received an anonymous call. The call was from a man who claimed that the boy was in his custody. The shop owner immediately alerted the police and shared call details. The police using the caller details traced the five-year-old to two of the boyâ€™s relatives. Police have arrested the two persons and booked the duo on charges of kidnapping.

