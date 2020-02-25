Five vegan super foods from India, and why you need to add them to your diet

The food we eat has a tremendous bearing on our health. A poor diet can lead to health complications, whilst eating nutritious, wholesome foods benefits our body in a host of ways. Clinical studies reveal that a large chunk of health conditions can be prevented by being aware of what you eat, and making better lifestyle choices.

A lot of vegan food options support heart health, increase immunity and help manage diabetes mellitus. Many of these are easily available in Indian kitchens and local markets. Let’s get to know some good options.

5 Vegan nutrient-dense foods to add to your diet

We’ve listed 5 vegan super-foods, along with a few quick-serve ideas for each.

Pistachios: Packed with potassium, magnesium, copper, calcium, and vitamins E and B-complex, pistas are definitely a nutrient powerhouse. The nuts are heart-healthy, loaded with fibre, ‘good fat’ and protein. They help diminish inflammation in the body. Munch on a handful of pistachios as a snack, or use them in a cake as a treat, or add them to your salad.

Turmeric: This super-food provides an all-embracing list of health benefits which are substantiated by research. The active principle - curcumin is responsible for all the health benefits that haldi has to offer. Turmeric exerts potent anti-inflammatory properties and is of special help in the management of arthritis. Being a powerful anti-oxidant, haldi helps battle free radical damage. Turmeric helps lower cholesterol levels and prevents heart diseases. You can add haldi to your gravies and curries or have a glass of haldi doodh every morning to jump-start your day. Use Tata Sampann Turmeric Powder as it is has its natural oils intact and is manufactured and packaged hygienically.

Chickpeas: Superbly versatile, chickpeas are used in a vast number of dishes. Incorporate chickpeas in Punjabi chhole, Delhi chaat, hummus, falafel, and in your burgers and salads as well. Also known as kabuli chana in India, chickpeas are packed with cholesterol-lowering fibre and are also beneficial for diabetics, given that they can help prevent blood sugar oscillations.

Beetroot: Beets have always been used for medicinal purposes – they stimulate a body detox, sluicing out all the toxins, help lower cholesterol, pep up stamina, and reinforce the immune system. Add beets to your salads and juices. Beet juice can also be used to add colour to your desserts instead of artificial food colouring.

Tomatoes: A low-calorie nutrient-packed food, the tomato is loaded with vitamin C, lycopene, biotin, and vitamin K. The super-star lycopene is responsible for all the outstanding health benefits of the tomato. Tomatoes are ‘heart-happy’ foods and they are also known to help prevent cataract and muscular degeneration.

These are our top super-food choices for a vegan diet. Along with these, there is a multitude of foods to choose from and these are by no means the only ones out there. Make sure you include them in your daily diet as they can help you on your health journey.

