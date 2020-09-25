The five songs that won SP Balasubrahmanyam national awards

The veteran singer passed away in Chennai on September 25.

news SPB

Mere moments after the news of singer SP Balasubrahmanyamâ€™s passing away, social media has been abuzz with fans talking about their favorite songs sung by the legandary singer. From politicians to actors to singers to the common man, everyone has been reliving their relationship with the singer- off and on screen.

The veteran singer had won five national awards in his career spanning over five decades. Here are the songs for which he was nominated for the National Awards and eventually won.

â€˜Omkaara Nadhaanuâ€™ (Sankarabharanam - Telugu) in 1979

â€˜Tere Mere Beech meinâ€™ (Ek Duuje Ke Liye - Hindi) in 1981

â€˜Vedam Anuvanuvunaâ€™ (Saagara Sangamam - Telugu) in 1983

â€˜Cheppaalani Undiâ€™ (Rudraveena - Telugu) in 1988

â€˜Umandu Ghumandu Ghana Gar Je Badaraâ€™ (Sangeetha Sagara Ganayogi Panchakshara Gavai - Kannada) in 1995

â€˜Thanga Thaamaraiâ€™ (Minsaara Kanavu - Tamil) in 1995

SP Balasubrahmanyam died on September 25 at a private hospital in Chennai due to COVID-19 related complications. He was admitted to the hospital on August 5 when he tested positive for coronavirus.