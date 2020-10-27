Five Nepali nationals arrested for robbery in Hyderabad

Members of the gang found work as a domestic worker or security guard at homes of rich families, gaining their trust and eventually robbing them.

news Crime

Five Nepali nationals, who were part of a nine-member robbery gang, were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Monday on charges of theft and attempt to murder. The group allegedly conspired and infiltrated the home of a rich family from Nacharam in Hyderabad, working as a security guard and domestic worker, eventually robbing them.

On August 19, a complaint was filed at the Nacharam police station against two persons identified as Maya, the domestic worker and Arjun the security guard. The Nepali couple was hired through a facility management firm. However, unknown to the family was part of a nine-member gang finding work at the home of rich families. Once the members of the gang get placed inside, they wait for an opportune moment to rob the place.

The Nacharam family had gone to attend a function at Medak leaving behind 70-year-old Lalithamma. The police complaint alleged that Lalithamma was served tea laced with Lorazepam sleeping pills. The woman survived the ordeal but the thieves made off with Rs 1,49,876, nine tolas of gold, and other valuables.

Based on the complaint, the Rachakonda police formed 15 teams to nab the accused.

Investigation revealed that the couple after sedating the old woman called Ratan Bisht and Jahath Shahi to the residence. The two men had arrived from Pune just to join the heist. The four broke into the bedroom and cupboard. Before boarding a bus to Nagpur, the nine members regrouped to share the bounty. Rajesh and three others stayed back at Hyderabad to commit further offences as they were not satisfied with their share of the bounty.

On October 22, a Rachakonda team from Hyderabad tracked down Maya and arrested her from a bus stop at Lucknow. She was on her way to Nepal. Based on her confession, police picked up Rajesh and co-accused Hemprasad who supplied the sleeping pills to Nirmal, and Visna who took a share from the loot. Police are on the lookout for four others accused in the case. Police recovered gold locks, earrings, two wristwatches, one iPhone, and Rs 1,49,876 in cash.