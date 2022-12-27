Five must-do bike trips from Bengaluru

Experience the beauty of Bengaluru's surroundings on a bike with these five must-do trips.

Features Travel

Bengaluru is home to a variety of scenic and challenging bike rides that are perfect for a day trip or an extended excursion. From the historical sites of Chikkaballapur to the charming town of Channapatna, these five bike trips offer something for every kind of rider. So grab your helmet and get ready to explore the beautiful countryside and charming towns surrounding Bengaluru.

Nandi Hills: Located just 60 kilometres from Bengaluru, Nandi Hills is a popular destination for a one-day bike trip. The winding roads and scenic views make for a great ride, and the hill station itself offers plenty of opportunities for sightseeing, picnicking, and hiking.

Chikkaballapur: Located about 70 kilometres from Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur is a small town with several temples and historical sites. The ride to Chikkaballapur is scenic, with plenty of twists and turns and beautiful views of the surrounding countryside.

Savandurga: Located just 50 kilometres from Bengaluru, Savandurga is home to the largest monolithic hill in Asia. The ride to Savandurga is a challenging one, with steep inclines and winding roads, but the views from the top are worth it.

Skandagiri: Located about 70 kilometres from Bengaluru, Skandagiri is a popular destination for overnight camping and trekking. The ride to Skandagiri is fairly easy, with mostly flat roads and some gentle inclines.

Channapatna: Located about 70 kilometres from Bengaluru, Channapatna is a small town known for its handcrafted wooden toys. The ride to Channapatna is relatively easy, with mostly flat roads and some gentle inclines. The town itself is charming and offers many interesting sights and activities, including toy-making workshops and temples.