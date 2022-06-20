Five Muslim students seek transfer certificate after Mangaluru college denies hijab

The principal of the Hampanakatta University College has confirmed that the five students have applied for transfer certificates to join other colleges.

news Hijab row

Five Muslim girl students from the Hampanakatta University College in Mangaluru have asked for transfer certificates from the college administration, after being denied permission to attend classes wearing hijab. Principal Anusuya Rai has confirmed that the five students have applied for transfer certificates to join other colleges. However, they are being asked to submit another letter making certain corrections. The college management will take a call on issuing the certificates once the students submit the letters, she said.

After the announcement of PUC-II results, the admissions to undergraduate courses will begin from this week. Mangaluru University Vice Chancellor PS Yadapaditaya had earlier announced that the university would make special provisions for Muslim students who want to join other colleges in connection with the hijab rule.

Earlier in May, after the college decided to ban the wearing of religious clothing on campus as per the Karnataka High Courtâ€™s decision, a group of girl students had worn hijabs to college. College authorities had sent the students back home. In a video that was shared widely on social media, principal Anusuya Rai was seen speaking with the students and telling them not to wear hijabs to college. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had reacted to the incident, appealing to students not to kick up the hijab row again and abide by the government and High Courtâ€™s orders.

The students in question then approached District Collector Dr Rajendra KV to intervene. However, he said that institutions decide the dress code based on the governmentâ€™s orders, and so declined to get involved. The dress code at the Hampankatta University College was decided in May 2022, during a meeting with the College Development Council, Vice Chancellor and Principal of the college, and members of the Mangaluru University Syndicate.

In May, as many as 15 students at the Hampankatta University College were denied permission to attend classes or make use of library facilities while wearing hijabs. The decision, taken by the Mangaluru University, came a day after protests by students belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP), asking the university to stop women students from wearing the hijab inside the campus.

Earlier in June, six students of the Uppinangady PU College were suspended for wearing hijabs. They were reportedly given a series of warnings to adhere to the dress code. The Karnataka High Court had upheld the state governmentâ€™s ban on the hijab in educational institutions that have a mandated uniform, and since then, the hijab has been banned in most campuses in the state.