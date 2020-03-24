Five more COVID-19 patients in Karnataka take state count up to 38

The police said that 50 squads have been formed to monitor persons under home quarantine and so far 3 cases of people violating home quarantine have been reported.

news Coronavirus

Five news cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka taking the state’s tally of positive cases to 38. According to the Karnataka Health Department three of the cases in Karnataka were of people who were travelling from Dubai to Kerala via Karnataka.

A 32-year-old resident of Kasaragod in Kerala was tested positive. He had a travel history to Dubai and arrived in Mangaluru on March 20. He was quarantined at the Mangaluru International Airport and is currently under isolation at a hospital in the city.

A 40-year man and a resident of Uttara Kannada district was tested positive on Tuesday. He too had travelled to Dubai and arrived in India on March 21. He has been isolated and is being treated in Uttara Kannada district. Another traveller to return from Dubai is a 65-years-old man who arrived in Mumbai on March 18 and travelled to Uttara Kannada via train. He has been isolated at a hospital in the district.

A 56-year-old woman and resident of Chikkaballapura, also tested positive. She is the co-passenger of patient number 19 and 22. These were passengers who travelled from Mecca in Saudi Arabia and later to Chikkaballapura. The 56-year-old woman travelled from Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad on march 14. She has been isolated at the district hospital in Chikkaballapura.

In Bengaluru, another 56-year-old woman who came into contact with patient number 13 -- the 25-year-old woman who travelled from Spain to Bengaluru -- was also found to be positive for the virus.

The Health Department has also set up 50 home quarantine surveillance squads in Bangalore Urban, Bengaluru Rural and within Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits to monitor those under home quarantine.

The squad will comprise a driver with a private vehicle, one Ayush Doctor, and a police officer with wireless phone, and will be stationed at the local police stations. The members of the squads have been given personal protection equipment, and will be managed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Isha Pant.

The squad’s phones will be linked to the health helpline and police helpline numbers. As and when they receive complaints of individuals in home quarantine stepping out, they will be intimated. The squad will then pick up violators and send them to a government quarantine centre. The Ayush Doctor will file a complaint and an FIR will be registered against the violator.

“So far 3 persons, who violated the home quarantine advice have been apprehended and isolated. The details are a woman found roaming around in Lakshmidevamma Block, two people who returned from Australia and were living in Ulsoor. They have been escorted to the designated home quarantine facility,” the health department said in a release.

The Chief Secretary of Karnataka, Vijay Bhaskar on Monday announced a lockdown of the entire state. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in Bengaluru. Grocery shops and those establishments selling essential commodities can remain open, while the rest have been ordered to shut down.

Take away from restaurants has been banned. However, online food orders via food delivery apps can be accepted by restaurants.