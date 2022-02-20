Five killed in road accident on the way to Medaram Jatara in Telangana

A car in which the devotees were travelling collided head-on with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus on the Warangal-Medaram road, police said.

news Accident

At least five devotees, who were on their way to the popular tribal festival Medaram Jatara, were killed in a road accident in Telangana's Mulugu district on Saturday, February 19. A car in which the devotees were travelling collided head-on with a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus on the Warangal-Medaram road, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred near the Gattamma temple when the car with six people of a family inside, rammed into the bus coming from the opposite direction. One person was injured and was admitted to a local hospital. Rescue workers had a tough time retrieving the bodies from the car as it was badly mangled in the collision. However, there were no casualties among bus passengers.

The accident led to a huge traffic jam on the highway. The damaged car had to be removed with the help of a crane to clear the road. The deceased belonged to Chandrupatla village in Mulugu district, and they were on their way for darshan of Sammakka Saralamma Jatara or the Medaram Jatara, a festival celebrated in Telangana to honour Hindu tribal goddesses).

Saturday was the last day of the four-day tribal fair, which is considered the biggest in Asia.

Read: Adivasi MLA Seethakka alleges conspiracy to keep her away from Medaram Jatara

This year, the Telangana tourism department offered helicopter services from Hanumakonda to Medaram, for devotees who were wary of COVID-19 and wanted to save time. The operator charged Rs 19,999 for an up-and-down ride per head, while a chopper service offering an overhead view of the Medaram Jatara was also available at a cost of Rs 3,700. Tribal and non-tribal people converge for the festival once in two years from various parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha for the festival.

Read: Telangana launches helicopter service for tribal festival Medaram Jatara