Five killed in road accident in Telangana after birthday celebration

The deceased, all in their 20s, were travelling towards Parakal after a birthday celebration.

news Accident

Five people were killed in a road accident near Pasarakonda of Damera in Warangal rural district of Telangana in the early hours of Wednesday, according to police. A speeding sand lorry crashed into the car in which the five people were travelling.

According to regional media reports, the victims, all in their 20s, were heading towards Parakal after an event, while the sand lorry was travelling to Warangal from Kaleshwaram.

The deceased have been identified as Mekala Praveen, Mekala Rakesh, Medi Pavan, Rohith and Saabir Rahim, all aged between 22 and 26 years. According to police, all of them hail from Warangal city.

Police say that the five had a birthday celebration for one of the deceased before heading to Mulugu. Damera Inspector of Police Venkateshwara Rao told TNM, "All five had celebrated one of their birthdays in Warangal. Following that, they headed to Mulugu in a car to drop one of them. The accident happened near Pasarakonda."

The car was crushed in the accident, and the five were stuck inside. Damera police rushed to the spot and shifted them to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Warangal for the postmortem.

The inspector further added, "The sand lorry seems to have been overspeeding and hit the car. which was coming in the opposite direction."

According to police, the lorry driver attempted to escape following the mishap. However, he was injured and admitted to a local hospital. He will be arrested soon, police said.

A case has been registered under the Motor Vehicles Act for causing death by rash and negligent driving. The accident is currently under investigation. Police told TNM that after the postmortem, the bodies of the deceased were given to their families.

Less than two days ago, a couple died after their bike collided with another bike near Damera.