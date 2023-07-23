Five killed, 20 injured as cement tanker rams into RTC bus in Andhra

Shocking visuals from the accident site in Annamayya district reveal that the tanker had overturned on the road and one side of the RTC bus had been completely ripped off.

news Accident

Five passengers lost their lives in a tragic road accident on Saturday, July 23 near Pullampet mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district when a cement tanker collided head on with the government bus they were travelling in. According to the police, three persons died on the spot and two others succumbed to their injuries later. The deceased were identified as G Srinivaulu (60), Sekhar (45), Basha (56), Laksmaiah (60), and Amarnath Reddy (25).

Shocking visuals from the accident site reveal that the tanker had overturned on the road and one side of the bus had been completely ripped off. Speaking to TNM, Srikanth Reddy, Sub Inspector (SI), Obulavaripalli police said, “The accident took place around 5.10 pm on Saturday. When the AP Road Transport Corporation bus driver saw the cement tanker coming opposite him was moving towards the centre of the road, he tried to be vigilant by driving more to the left. But as the vehicles came closer, the truck driver lost control and rammed into the bus.”

The SI added that 20 people were injured in the accident and two of them were in a critical condition. “All of them are receiving treatment in different hospitals. No one has been discharged yet,” he said.

The dead bodies have been shifted to the Kadapa Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the accident Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to provide proper medical treatment to the injured. In addition, he announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh to each seriously injured person, and Rs 50,000 each to those who received minor injuries.