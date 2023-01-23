Five ISRO contractual employees killed in car accident in Kerala

The deceased were identified as Prasad, Shajudas, Sachin, Sumod, and Amal.

news Accident

Five persons were killed in an accident in Alappuzha district during the early hours of Monday, January 23. The accident occurred when a car carrying the five persons allegedly collided with a lorry coming in the opposite direction near Ambalapuzha. Police said that all five travelling in the car were contractual employees at the canteen of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Thiruvananthapuram. They were on their way to attend a wedding when the accident took place.

The car had reportedly collided with a lorry carrying rice at the Ambalapuzha overbridge. "The accident occurred at around 1.30 am. All five passengers in the car died. The driver and the cleaner of the lorry have been taken into custody," police said. The car was severely mangled, making rescue operations difficult. Local persons, police, and the fire force had to cut it open to retrieve the passengers. Police said that while four of them had died on the spot, one person succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

According to reports, the deceased were identified as Prasad, Shajudas, Sachin, Sumod, and Amal. The bodies have been shifted to Alappuzha Medical College and will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem.