Five doctors at Chennai's Stanley Medical College Hospital test positive for COVID-19

The dean of the hospital told TNM that the doctors are currently stable.

Atleast five senior doctors at the Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai have tested positive for COVID-19. When asked about the source of the infection, the dean of the hospital merely stated, “They are in the hospital.”

"About 4-5 doctors have tested positive but they are all stable, " Dean Balaji told TNM.

However, sources in Stanley Hospital, refute his claims and state that at least 15 chief doctors have tested positive.

"These are doctors who are experienced and above the age of 50. They were not given any patients to handle or sent to the COVID-19 ward," a doctor from Stanley Government hospital told TNM on the condition of anonymity.

"Instead they would come to the hospital around 8 or 9 am and do administrative work. They also attended meetings with the dean throughout the day," he adds.

The testing, according to sources, started after one of the chief doctors started exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

Tamil Nadu recorded 786 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and with this the state's total shoots up to 14,753. 7,524 of these are active cases in the state. Chennai alone has recorded 569 new cases on Friday and amongst those infected are two infants, a 3-month-old baby from Chennai and a 5-month-old baby from Thoothukudi.

On Friday, 12, 653 samples were tested by the Health department. Apart from Chennai, 40 cases were registered from Chengalpattu, 13 in Kancheepuram and 39 in Thiruvallur district. Erode district which has been virus free for over 20 days has recorded 1 fresh case of COVID-19.

Four patients died on Friday, bringing the number of deaths due to the coronavirus to 98.

According to the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, the state recorded 92 imported cases.66 people from this were from Maharashtra, 13 from Delhi, 6 from West Bengal, 2 from Andhra Pradesh, 1 from Gujarat, 1 from Madhya Pradesh, 1 from Odisha and 1 from Telangana .