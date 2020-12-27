Five daily wage workers returning to Bengaluru after voting killed in accident

Police said that a Karnataka RTC bus travelling in the wrong direction hit the vehicle in which the workers were returning from Raichur.

A ghastly accident in the early hours of Sunday morning left five people dead on National Highway 150A in Chitradurga district of Karnataka. The accident took place at around 4 am when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus and a cruiser hit each other. The bus was travelling on the wrong side, police said. Radhika G, Superintendent of Police, Chitradurga told TNM that there were 22 people travelling in the cruiser and of them, five persons were confirmed dead after the accident.

"They were daily wage workers travelling to Bengaluru from Raichur after casting their votes in the Gram Panchayat elections in the first phase. Two more persons were unconscious while 15 others have minor injuries. We are awaiting the doctor's report on the injuries," Radhika G told TNM.

The deceased were identified as a couple â€” Rathnamma and Thimmanna, Durgappa (16), and the driver, Mahesh (20). One more person who died in the accident is yet to be identified. Others who were injured were rushed to a hospital in Challakere in the district. They were travelling back to Bengaluru from H Siddapur village in Devadurga of Raichur district.

"The KSRTC bus was travelling on the wrong side of the road and the visibility was not good. It was very foggy in the morning," Radhika G said, speaking about the accident. Those travelling in the bus including the driver, escaped unhurt in the incident. The cruiser was heavily damaged and its roof was blown off.

Officials in Molakalmuru in Chitradurga are investigating the incident and Virupakshappa (33), who was driving the KSRTC bus on the wrong side was detained by the police.