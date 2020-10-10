Five car launches coming up ahead of the festive season in India

This comes against the backdrop of a recovery in auto sales in the month of September with Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors registering over 30% growth.

Money Automobiles

With the festive season around the corner, carmakers in the country are gearing up to launch new models in anticipation of increased sales. Three cars launched last month viz. Mahindra Thar 2020, Kia Sonet and MG Gloster have reportedly received a positive response. This comes against the backdrop of a marginal recovery in auto sales in the month of September with Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors registering 30% and 37% year-on-year growth respectively.

Mahindra said in a statement that the Thar 2020 has received more than 9,000 bookings within a week of its price being revealed. Further, the sports utility vehicle has received over 36,000 enquiries and more than 3.3 lakh website visitors since its launch on October 2, the company added.

Hereâ€™s a list of 5 upcoming car launches:

Maruti Swift Facelift

With the current-generation version of the hatch completing over two and a half years in the Indian market, it is all set to receive a facelift soon. The 2020 Swift could come with a new set of alloy wheels, while the rear-end may get a revamp. No changes are expected on the outside. However, the biggest change will be the new powertrain. The 2020 Swift will come with Marutiâ€™s 1.2-litre K12N DualJet petrol engine with start/stop function. Itâ€™s expected to take on the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago and the Ford Figo. The estimated launch date is October 15, and the car is likely to be priced at Rs 5.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Elite i20

The latest iteration of the Elite i20 is likely to be launched sometime later this month. Hyundai is expected to offer three BS6-compliant engines on the third gen i20: Two petrol and a diesel. The new i20 will come with revamped LED headlamps, projector fog lamps, a sunroof and alloy wheels. Hyundai is also expected to offer internet-based connected car features on the new-gen i20. It is expected to be launched around October 15 and be priced at Rs 5.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW 2 series Gran Coupe

This will be the companyâ€™s most affordable four-wheeler in the Indian market. The BMW 2 Series can be pre-booked for Rs 50,000. The entry-level sedan will come with a 2.0-litre diesel engine and has a starting price of Rs 30 lakh. While globally, it is available in various petrol and diesel variants, it is likely to be available with just a diesel engine in India. It is expected to go on sale from October 15 and is open for pre-orders now. It will have the same platform as the BMW X1 SUV. The diesel engine will most likely be a 187 bhp 2.0-litre unit paired to a seven-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox.

Audi Q2

The Audi Q2 will be the automakerâ€™s smallest and most affordable SUV in India and will go on sale from October 16. The all-new SUV will have a virtual launch and will go up against the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Volvo XC40 in India. Bookings have already commenced in India with a token amount of Rs 2 lakh. The company is offering â€˜Peace of Mindâ€™ benefits, which come bundled with a 5-year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance.

Land Rover Defender

The Defender comes in two body styles: 90 (3-door) and 11(5-door) variants and is expected to launch on October 15. Pre-bookings for the SUV opened September-end with prices starting at Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This SUV comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine, delivering 292 bhp of max power. This off-roading SUV is expected to come with three choices for the roof: a fixed metal roof, a sliding panoramic one or a folding fabric roof.â€‹