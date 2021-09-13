Five booked for violating Bengaluru night curfew norms, luxury car seized

A video of the youngsters zooming past Sadashivanagar towards Sankey lake had earlier gone viral.

news COVID-19

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have registered a suo moto case against five people for violating the night curfew. The group of five have been booked under the National Disaster Management Act for taking a joy ride on a street next to Sankey Road in Sadashivanagar on September 11 night. A video of the young people sticking their heads out of a carâ€™s windows and the sunroof, dancing, and chatting as they zoomed past the areaâ€™s Main Road 8 towards Sankey Lake, had gone viral in the state. The police also obtained CCTV footage from the area.

According to the police, the accused were travelling in a luxury Mercedes-Benz car which is owned by a prominent businessman from Bengaluru. After obtaining the footage, Sadashivanagar crime and traffic police went to the residence of the owner and seized the vehicle. A report in Deccan Herald quoted the DCP of Traffic Police (East) KM Shantharaju saying that the accused were indulging in rash driving, based on which a suo moto case was registered. He said that it is yet to be ascertained whether they were inebriated.

According to a report in the Bangalore Mirror, the owner has been booked under Sections 279 (Rash driving) and 336 (Acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code. The police also said that the accused were playing loud music, causing a nuisance to those in the neighbourhood. The youth will be questioned soon, police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

It was just two weeks ago that Hosur MLA Y Prakashâ€™s son Karuna Sagar and six of his friends died in a ghastly accident in the cityâ€™s Koramangala area. Following this, the Bengaluru traffic police received a lot of flak for not implementing the night curfew. The police, since the accident, have stepped up vigil to ensure stringent enforcement of the night curfew, a report in The Hindu stated.

(With IANS inputs)