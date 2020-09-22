Five arrested in Hyderabad for attempting to set GHMC officer ablaze

The incident occurred when GHMC officials were engaged in demolishing illegal structures in Miyapur, Hyderabad.

news Crime

Five persons were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Monday after they attempted to set ablaze an Assistant Engineer from the Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), while he was carrying out a demolition drive against illegal structures.

The arrested persons were identified as A Karim, Amjad, Afroze, Imran and Salman.

According to reports, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials were engaged in demolishing illegal structures at Gopal Rao Nagar in Miyapur, Hyderabad, and some of them protested against the authorities. A few from the group poured kerosene on Assistant Engineer Vanga Rohith Reddy, and set him on fire, intending to kill him, reported The New Indian Express.

The officials managed to escape unhurt.

The illegal structures were built on encroached government lands, near Hafeezpet railway station.

Enforcement teams of EV&DM have demolished & cleared encroachmenta in park land at Gopal Nagar, Kukatpally. About 30 unauthorized sheds have been demolished based on a complaint by a responsible citizen on Assets Protection Cell. @KTRTRS @arvindkumar_ias @bonthurammohan pic.twitter.com/9AUeW4ei3a â€” Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) September 21, 2020

The incident caused mild tension in the locality. Subsequently, following a police complaint, a case was registered against the offenders and they were arrested.

The Times of India reported that the offenders were booked for attempt to murder, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

The arrested accused were reportedly produced before the court.

Police meanwhile have launched an investigation and are in the process of nabbing other offenders responsible for the incident.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) established an exclusive Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing in 2018 to demolish unauthorised structures, clear encroachments and take up rescue operations in Hyderabad.

The department has eight enforcement teams -- one team each for each GHMC zone. These teams consist of a Circle Inspector of Police, Executive Engineer, Assistant City Planner, Station Fire Officer, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Legal Officer, two Sub-Inspectors of Police and others.

Over the last two years, the EVDM has demolished several illegal structures in the city.

Earlier this month, the EVDM officials thwarted attempts to encroach an open space in Kukatpally when they were alerted by a resident.

EVDM has urged people to report encroachments by calling 1800-599-0099 â€” the contact number of the assets protection committee.