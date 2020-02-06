Fisheries dept dumps fishes illegally into Bengaluru lake, half of them die

After an inquiry was conducted by the BBMP, it turned out that a member of the Fisheries Department had released a group of fishes from another lake to Halage Vaderahalli lake.

news Lake

Residents in Rajarajeshwari Nagar near the Halage Vaderahalli lake were alarmed on Wednesday when they noticed a few dead fishes floating on the lake. The residents feared that the fishes died due to the contamination of the water in the lake.

"We have photos of a member of the fisheries department releasing around 30-40 fishes in this lake and out of them 15-20 fishes have died. The fishes cultured in this lake are safe," stated a BBMP official who inspected the lake. This was confirmed by activists who visited the lake along with BBMP officials. "We want prompt action to be taken on the member of fisheries department for illegally dumping fish from elsewhere in this lake," Joseph Hoover, an activist told TNM.

Activists also alleged that sewage was entering the lake on its eastern and northern boundaries from houses pitched nearby. "The lake is contaminated and it is evident from the way it looks. Sewage was entering from the eastern and northern boundaries from houses pitched near the lake," says Joseph Hoover.

However, BBMP officials reiterated that sewage is no longer entering the lake after officials from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) fortified the lake boundary. "BWSSB officials have drawn a parallel line after they were made aware of the issue. The work is being carried out near Kenchenahalli Main Road," explained a BBMP official.

The nine-acre lake was revived by the BBMP in 2016 after spending Rs 5 crore. It is one of the oldest water bodies in the city and helps recharge the groundwater in and around Rajarajeshwari Nagar.