First single from Manju Warrierâ€™s â€˜Jack and Jillâ€™ to be out Friday

The film is directed by renowned cinematographer-filmmaker Santosh Sivan.

Flix Mollywood

The first song from Jack and Jill, a Malayalam film directed by renowned cinematographer-filmmaker Santosh Sivan, will be released on November 27. This track has been sung by actor Manju Warrier, who plays the lead role in the film. Jack and Jillâ€™s cast comprises Manju Warrier in the lead, with Kalidas Jayaram, Esther Anil, Nedumudi Venu, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese and Shaylee Krishen forming the rest of the cast.

BK Harinarayanan has penned the lyrics for which Ram Sunder has composed the tunes. Sources in the know say that Jack and Jill will be a bilingual releasing in Malayalam and Tamil. The film is bankrolled by the Dubai based company, Lensman Studios. Besides directing it, Santosh Sivan is cranking the camera for this venture. Renjith is roped in for editing.

Reports are that Jack and Jill is a sci-fi film and that Manju Warrier plays a woman who is being experimented upon.

Manju Warrier currently has a slew of films needing her attention including Padavettu. The film is bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner. The film is written and directed by Liju Krishna. The film has Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan as the lead pair with Manju Warrier in a pivotal role. Her role will reportedly be an extended cameo in the film.

Last month, the actor announced that she will be joining the team of Vellarikka Pattanam. The first look poster of the film features its lead actors Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir in the Kalaripayattu costume. The film is directed by Mahesh Vettiyaar with the script penned jointly by Sarath Krishna and Mahesh Vettiyaar.

Manju Warrier also has Kayattam and Chathur Mukham in the post-production stage. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is directing Kayattam with Manju Warrier co-producing it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew.

Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan, is also waiting for release. This magnum opus, starring Mohanlal in the title role, is a history that has several actors in the star cast including Manju Warrier.

(Content provided by Digital Native)