First single from Arun Prabhu's 'Vaazhl' out, produced by Sivakarthikeyan

Touted to be a travelogue music drama, the shooting of the film was wrapped up earlier this year.

Flix Kollywood

The first single from actor Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming production Vaazhl was released on Monday. Directed by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, who made a splash with his critically-acclaimed debut film Aruvi, Vaazhl is the third film to roll out from Sivakarthikeyan's SK Productions banner after Kanaa and Nenjamunudu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja.

Touted to be a travelogue music drama, the shooting of the film was wrapped up earlier this year and it was shot in 75 days. What's more interesting is that it has been shot in more than 100 locations.

In an interview with TOI director Arun had said, "The filmâ€™s narrative is musical â€“ there are several songs in it as well and they have come out so beautifully. Thereâ€™s crime if you are looking for crime, thereâ€™s adventure if you want one, and thereâ€™s also a socio-political angle. While Aruvi was a socio-political film predominantly, I have explored various elements in this one. So, itâ€™s a mixed genre film, and everyone will enjoy all the aspects of it."

The film also stars Pradeep Antony, TJ Bhanu, Arav, Diva Dhawan, Nithya, Sreeja, Inmozhi, Mayura and Babu in crucial roles. The film will have music by Pradeep Kumar and Shelly has been signed for cinematography with Raymond Derrick Crasta in charge of editing.

Vaazhl is Arun Prabuâ€™s third film after Aruvi, which became a hit both critically and commercially. His second film Yazh, produced by Sivakarthikeyanâ€™s confidante RD Raja of 24 AM Studios, is still in production.

Aruvi had also won over superstar Rajinikanth. After watching the film in a private screening, Rajinikanth apparently called and spoke to the director for nearly 20 minutes. The film featured debutante Aditi Balan in the titular role. Itâ€™s a socio-political drama that revolves around a woman who fights to be accepted for who she is. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Aruvi released in cinemas after a successful run at several film festivals across the globe. It had its world premiered at 16th Shanghai International Film Festival and was even screened at Mumbai Film Festival in 2016.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy with two Tamil films Ayalaan and Doctor. Rakul Preet Singh is sharing the screen space with Sivakarthikeyan in Ayalaan which is touted to be science fiction. Reports are that the hero will be seen playing three roles in this flick and Rakul plays an astronomer. We also hear that Isha Koppikar is making a comeback into Kollywood after a long gap in this film. According to sources, Ayalaan is a comedy adventure between an alien and a human being.

Directed by R Ravi Kumar, Ayalaan is produced by 24 AM Studios. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman is composing the tunes for this flick and will be rendering a song as well. Incidentally, this is the first time Sivakarthikeyan and AR Rahman are teaming up.

The starâ€™s other project Doctor in the making is being directed by Nelson who rose to fame with Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila.

Listen to the song here:

(Content provided by Digital Native)