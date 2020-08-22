‘First priority should be regional language’: Kannada organisations on 3-language policy

Prajwal Revanna, the Member of Parliament from Hassan, tweeted on Friday promising his full support in opposing the trilingual policy.

Amid the debate over the three-language policy included in the new National Education Policy 2020, Prajwal Revanna, the Member of Parliament from Hassan, on Friday, promised his full support in opposing the trilingual policy. “I will always be with you until you find a logical end to the struggle of youths who can speak two languages fluently. Let us endeavour to put an end to the trilingual policy with the central government’s attention on this issue in the Lok Sabha as well as outside the Lok Sabha,” Prajwal tweeted on Friday.

The three-language formula in the NEP 2020 has created an uproar in southern states, with political leaders slamming the ‘Hindi imposition’ by the Centre. Along with many social media users, Prajwal's cousin Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, also took a stand against the trilingual policy. He said, “Making Hindi mandatory in the curriculum is an unnecessary burden for school children. The time devoted to learning Hindi can be used to learn life skills. While English is accepted as a language of communication by the whole world, there’s no necessity to add Hindi to it.”

Speaking to TNM on the three-language formula, TS Nagabharana, President of Kannada Development Authority (KDA), said that first priority should be given to the regional language only.

“Be it a bilingual policy or trilingual policy, the first priority should be always given to the regional languages. When children are given a choice to choose any language after fifth grade, they will be spoilt for choice and won’t be able to learn any language completely at the end,” he said.

Former Chairman of the KDA, SG Siddaramaiah told TNM that the tri-lingual policy will impact children of south India more than it would the children in the north.

“The trilingual policy doesn’t have much impact on the north Indians because most of them speak Hindi. But as far as South Indians are concerned, learning Hindi is left to each individual’s interest. Implementing this policy will increase the dominance of North India. So this policy shouldn’t be accepted by our state,” he said. “A room for discussion has to be created in every state where people from different sectors can come forward and give their inputs,” he added.

The new National Education policy 2020, released by the government last month, says, “The three-language formula will continue to be implemented while keeping in mind the Constitutional provisions, aspirations of the people, regions, and the Union, and the need to promote multilingualism as well as promote national unity. However, there will be a greater flexibility in the three-language formula, and no language will be imposed on any State. The three languages learned by children will be the choices of States, regions, and of course the students themselves, so long as at least two of the three languages are native to India.”

The NEP 2020, prepared by the committee headed by space scientist K Kasturirangan has triggered a political storm in non-Hindi speaking states, like Tamil Nadu. MK Stalin, the President of the opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, had warned that his party would be forced to launch another agitation against Hindi imposition.

The debate over imposing the Hindi language in Karnataka is not new for Kannadigas. There has been a constant resistance to the efforts to impose Hindi in the banking and education sector.

“Learning two languages was mandatory and also very convenient for school kids. Adapting trilingual policy is nothing but forcefully imposing the third language on us. This is nothing but a backdoor entry for the Hindi language,” said Ganesha Chetan, convenor of the Kannada Grahakara Koota.

In 2019, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that “Hindi is the only language that can unify the country,” many ruling and opposition party leaders, activists and members of the Kannada Development Authority in Karnataka had opposed Shah’s statement. Later, Chief Minister Yediyurappa too had taken a stand.

“All official languages in our country are equal. However, as far as Karnataka is concerned, Kannada is the principal language. We will never compromise its importance and are committed to promoting Kannada and our state’s culture,” tweeted Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

Opposition party leader Siddaramaiah had then said, “India has a rich history and diverse geography. Each explains its own vibrant culture and practice. We have to embrace the diversity to remain United. Amit Shah is like a wicked insider in a joint family who find ways to break the unity. This home wrecker needs to be taught a lesson.”

In 2017, protests against the imposition of Hindi on metro signboards on the Centre’s direction had received support from activists, writers and Pro-Kannada organizations like the KDA.