First Omicron variant case detected in Andhra Pradesh

The man has already recovered, and does not have any symptoms.

news COVID-19

A case of the Omicron variant has been detected in Andhra Pradesh, the state’s director of public health said on Sunday, December 12. This is the state’s first case of the variant. A 34-year-old man who travelled from Ireland to Mumbai was initially found to be negative for COVID-19 at the airport, and then was allowed to travel to Visakhapatnam, where he reached on November 27. The man has already recovered, and does not have any symptoms.

After taking another RT-PCR test at Vizianagaram, he reportedly tested positive, following which his sample for the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad for genome sequencing, after which he was found to have the Omicron variant.

“He does not have any symptoms and was re-tested on 11.12.2021 and RT-PCR result found to be negative for COVID-19. There are no other Omicron cases in the state,” a release from the state health department said.

It added that 15 passengers who came in from abroad had positive RT-PCR tests, and all of their samples have been sent to CCMB. It was from these that ten reports were received, and one was found to be positive.

“Public are advised not to worry and believe in any rumours but continue to take precautions and follow social distancing, wearing of mask, washing hands regularly,” it said.

Also on Sunday, the Chandigarh Health Department said that a 20-year-old man who traveled to the country from Italy on November 22 and tested positive on December 1 has tested positive for the Omicron variant. The man is fully vaccinated with Pfizer, the report said.

The Union government on Friday, December 10, warned about the decline in usage of face masks in the country amid concerns over the Omicron variant. India has had over 30 cases of the variant.