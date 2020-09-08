First look of 'Quotation Gang' starring Priyamani in the lead out

The film's director Vivek has said that the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' was an inspiration for the film.

Flix Kollywood

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj released the title look of director Vivek’s upcoming film Quotation Gang. Priyamani, who has been roped in to star in this gangster flick, will be the main lead. Reports are that Quotation Gang will be a multilingual film made in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In an interview to the New Indian Express, director Vivek has been quoted as saying, “Quotation Gang will be a realistic female-centric film inspired from many real life incidents. The book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which I read long back, was the first inspiration. Following this, I found many such incidents throughout the country and I used the lockdown time to pen a script.”

Red Rain fame Vishno Warrier, Akshaya of Tharai Thappattai fame, and Dhanya of Porkalathil Oru Poo fame have also been roped in to play pivotal roles in this flick. Reports are that the filmmakers are in talks to cast a well-established star in the film and the details will be revealed later. Gayatri Suresh is bankrolling the film under the banner Filminati Entertainment. According to the director, the shooting of this film will begin next year.

Interestingly, director Vivek’s debut directorial, Boxer is gearing up for release. As the title indicates, its lead star Arun Vijay plays a boxer in this film and has done complete homework for it. The actor underwent special training in Mixed Martial Arts at the Lienphong Martial Center in Vietnam for this film, we hear. Ritika Singh, the well-known boxer, will be playing the female lead in Boxer and she will appear as a sports journalist. Leon James has been roped in to compose tunes for this flick.

Priyamani currently has a long line up for interesting projects including Narappa, Virata Parvam: 1992 and Maidaan.

Naarappa, the Telugu remake of Asuran, is directed by Srikanth Addala. Venkatesh and Priyamani play the lead role in this film, which is being bankrolled by the former’s brother Suresh Babu in association with Kalaipuli S Thanu under their banners V Creations and Suresh Productions respectively. The shooting of Narappa commenced in January this year and had to be halted due to the COVID 19 lockdown. The technical crew of this film includes Mani Sharma for music, Shyam K Naidu for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh for editing.

Virata Parvam: 1992 is touted to be a romance film with a heavy dose of action and politics. The filmmakers have roped in the Hollywood stunt director Stefan Richter to choreograph the action sequences. The film is directed by Venu Udugula of Naadi Needi Oke Kadha fame. While Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi play the lead pair, Tabu, Priyamani, Eswari Rao and Zareena Wahab have been roped in to play the supporting roles in it. The technical crew of Virata Parvam will include Dani Sanchez-Lopez to crank the camera.

