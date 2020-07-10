First look of Prabhas-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ released

Prabhas, Pooja Hedge feature in first look of ‘Radhe Shyam’

The wait for the much-awaited first look of Prabhas's latest movie is finally over. On Friday, UV Creations took to Twitter and released the title and the first look of Prabhas’s 20th film — Radhe Shyam.

Producers @UV_Creations @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar #Vamshi #Pramod @PraseedhaU pic.twitter.com/aX56HfpzNQ — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) July 10, 2020 The film has Prabhas and actor Pooja Hegde essaying the lead roles. The first look shows both of them together seemingly doing a dance routine. Prabhas is wearing a white suit and Pooja is seen in a red dress. Prabhas took to Instagram to share the first look. "This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it. #Prabhas20FirstLook #RadheShyam,” Prabhas wrote in the caption.

According to reports, Radhe Shyam is set in Europe and Prabhas will be essaying the role of a fortune teller.

The movie has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, who is known for his previous Telugu films Gamyam, Vedam, Kanche and others, which have been critically acclaimed.

This is the first time Pooja Hegde, the Mohenjodaaro and Ala Vaikuntapuramloo star, is teaming up with Prabhas for this love story.

Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan also feature in the cast of the film, which wrapped up an important schedule in Georgia earlier this year.

The movie will be released in four different languages including Telugu, Hindi Tamil and Malayalam and is expected to be released in 2021. The movie is being bankrolled by UV Creations, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar.

Prabhas was last seen in the 2019 movie Saaho which had been directed by Sujeeth and starred Shraddha Kapoor opposite Prabhas. The movie opened to mixed reviews and reportedly received a lukewarm response at the box office.

Prabhas has become a pan-India star after the massive success of the Baahubali series. The first movie Baahubali: The Beginning was released five years ago.

