First-look poster of Vijay Sethupathi’s Bollywood debut ‘Mumbaikar’ is out

The poster of ‘Mumbaikar’ was released on Saturday on the occasion of lead actor Vikrant Massey’s birthday.

Actor Vikrant Massey, who turned 34 on Saturday, unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming movie Mumbaikar on the occasion of his birthday. The Hindi action thriller also stars popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, Tanya Maniktala, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles.

Sharing the poster on social media, Vikrant wrote, “This birthday is doubly special for me. Thank you for all your heartfelt wishes and love. I’m glad to share with you all, the first look of my next film – #Mumbaikar. Gratitude.”

Mumbaikar marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi, who is fondly known as ‘Makkal Selvan’ in Tamil Nadu. The film is directed, written, edited as well as produced by Santosh Sivan. It has music by Prashant Pillai. Mumbaikar is the Bollywood remake of the 2017 Kollywood movie Maanagara m.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial Maanagaram starred Regina Cassandra, Sri and Sundeep Kishan in the lead roles. The movie had a great run at the box-office, loved by fans and critics alike.

A few weeks ago, Vijay Sethupathi shared a still from Mumbaikar where he was seen alongside a school-going child who is tied up. The photo hinted that Vijay Sethupathi might reprise Muniskanth’s role from the original Maanagaram.

Vikrant Massey kickstarted his career in popular television serials such as Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo and Qub ool Hai. He rose to fame after he graduated to the silver screen with films such as Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do and Half Girlfriend. His performances in the Konkana Sen Sharma directorial A Death in the Gunj and Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak were critically acclaimed. He will be next seen in House of Rascals and 14 Phere.

Vijay Sethupathi too has a number of movies lined up for release in the upcoming months. He will be sharing screen space with Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni in Vignesh Shivn’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. He will also be seen alongside Shruti Haasan in Laabam. He is currently filming for the Kishor Pandurang Belekar directorial Gandhi Talks and debutant Indhu VS’s Malayalam film 19(1)(a).