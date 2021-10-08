First-look poster of Vadivelu’s Naai Sekar Returns is out

The film is directed by Suraaj and has music by composer Santhosh Narayanan.

Flix Kollywood

Actor and comedian Vadivelu’s dialogues continue to remain popular among fans. His one-liners are frequently quoted by Kollywood movie-buffs and find their way into memes. Ever since the actor announced that he will be making his big-screen comeback, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding his new film. On October 8, Friday, the makers of the movie unveiled the first-look poster of the film, putting an end to a long wait. Titled Naai Sekar Returns, the poster features Vadivelu seated on a throne, holding on to five dogs that are chained.

The title as well as Vadivelu’s look are inspired by popular comedy characters he played in previous films. The title, Naai Sekar Returns is based on a character he played, bearing the same name, in the 2006 Tamil film Thalai Nagaram.

In Thalai Nagaram, Vadivelu played a local thug who wants to become a criminal. In it, he was protagonist Divya’s supposed uncle, and Vadivelu’s scenes in the movie were a part of a parallel narration that was used for comic relief.

Interestingly, Suraaj, who helmed Thalai Nagaram, is also the director for Naai Sekar Returns. As for Vadivelu’s hairstyle in the poster, it closely resembles the actor’s look from Villu, wherein he essayed the role of Maadaswamy or Maada. Starring actors Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead, the action film Villu featured Vijay in a dual role.

Naai Sekar Returns has music by composer Santhosh Narayanan and is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Quoting one of Vadivelu’s dialogues, Lyca Productions wrote on Friday: “Vandhutanya Vandhutanya!!! Here is the First Look of all time Entertainer #Vaigaipuyal #Vadivelu in #NaaiSekarReturns.”

Vadivelu was last seen in the 2017 film Mersal, which starred actors Vijay, SJ Surya, Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, and Nithya Menen. The film was helmed by director Atlee.