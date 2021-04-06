First-look poster of Soubin Shahir’s ‘Kallan D’Souza’ unveiled by Dulquer Salmaan

The Jithu K Jayan directorial features actors Soubin Shahir, Hareesh Kanaran, Surabhi Lakshmi and Dileesh Pothan in the lead roles.

Flix Mollywood

Popular Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan took to social media on Sunday to unveil the first-look poster of actor Soubin Shahir’s Kallan D’Souza. Sharing the poster, Dulquer wrote, “Charlie’s very own Kallan D’Souza gets his own spin off!! Starring my dearest Machan Soubi, Dileeshettan, Surabhi Lakshmi, Hareesh Kanaran among others. Directed by Jithu K Jayan. Wishing the entire team all the very best!! The poster looks awesome! Looks like a hilarious fun ride! (sic).”

Kallan D’Souza is directed by debutant Jithu K Jayan. Bankrolled by Ruby Films, the movie stars Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Surabhi Lakshmi and Hareesh Kanaran in the lead roles. The first-look poster features Soubin in an unseen and intriguing avatar but does not give too many details about the movie.

Dulquer has acted with Soubin in a number of movies earlier. The 2015 movie Charlie is the most popular among those. Interestingly, Soubin essayed the role of D’Souza in Charlie. An adventure drama, the film was directed by Martin Prakkat and starred Parvathy alongside Dulquer. Dulquer and Soubin have also collaborated on films such as Kammatti Paadam (2016), thriller Kali (2016), and action thriller Comrade in America (2017). Dulquer made a guest appearance in Parava (2017), which was directed by Soubin.

Soubin has a number of films in the pipeline that will release in the upcoming months. He will be seen in the Santhosh Sivan directorial Jack and Jill, which marks the director’s Mollywood comeback after 7 years. The film stars Manju Warrier, Kalidas Jayaram, Shaylee Krishnen and Soubin Shahir in the lead roles. Soubin also awaits the release of Third World Boys, which is directed by Ayyappa Swaroop and Shahal Sasidharan.

He will also be seen in upcoming movies such as Joothan, Djinn and Meow, among others.

Meanwhile, Dulquer is currently working on upcoming Malayalam movies such as Kurup, Salute and the Kollywood movie Hey Sinamika.