First look poster of Sarath Kumar’s Encounter is out

Sarath Kumar also has other films like ‘The Smile Man', ‘Paramporul', and Maniratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in the pipeline.

Veteran Tamil actor-politician Sarath Kumar will be seen again on screen in a new film called Encounter, in which he will be seen as the lead. The first look poster was unveiled on Thursday, March 24. Sarathkumar sports a rugged look with a gun in his hand in the first look poster. “Here is the first look of Encounter based on a true event #Encounter. Directed by #STVendhan Produced by #TRajeshwari,” the tweet read.

The film is directed by ST Vendhan, while it co-stars Ineya, Nizhalkal Ravi and Pandi. Encounter is bankrolled by T Rajeshwari under the banner of VR Movies, while it will have music by Achu Rajamani. Further details about the project are awaited. Meanwhile, Sarath Kumar has other films like Paramporul, The Smile Man and Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline. He is also gearing up for his Tamil over-the-top (OTT) debut with Irai.

Helmed by director C Aravind Raj, Paramporul features actors Amitash Pradhan, Sarath Kumar and Kashmira Pardeshi in the lead roles. The Smile Man marks Sarath’s 150th film. Helmed by Syam and Praveen, the film went on floors in February this year. Apart from Sarath, the film also stars actors Sija Rose, Ineya, George Maryan, Suresh Menon, Kumar Natarajan and Aazhiya in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Salil Das under the banner of Magnum movies, The Smile Man’s technical team includes Sree Saravanan as the cinematographer, and Gavaskar Avinash as the music composer. According to reports, the crime thriller features Sarath Kumar as a retired police officer with early signs of Alzheimer’s.

Sarath Kumar is also part of the ensemble cast of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s popular Tamil historical novel of the same name, which was published in 1955. Bankrolled by Mani Ratnam under his home banner Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, the star cast also includes actors Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Rahman, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Lal, Nassar, Vikram Prabhu, and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.