First look poster of Ravi Teja's 'Krack' is out

Tollywood

The movie is directed by Gopichand and has Shruthi Hasan playing the female lead.

The first look poster of Ravi Teja’s upcoming film titled Krack directed by Gopichand Mallineni was released on Jan 1. Sharing the first look poster with his fans, Ravi Teja tweeted, “Wishing everyone a very #HappyNew2020 May this new year fill your life with love happiness and joy #Krack”.

Wishing everyone a very #HappyNew2020 May this new year fill your life with love happiness and joy #Krack pic.twitter.com/cnalIxlfYi — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 1, 2020

According to sources, Gopichand is planning it as a complete entertainer and Ravi Teja will be seen in an eccentric police avatar again. Shruti Haasan is already on board to play the female lead in this entertainer. After a two-year-break, Shruti Haasan is making a comeback to Telugu with this film.

Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar are also playing crucial roles. This film will mark Samuthirakani's debut in Tollywood who also has bagged an important role in the SS Rajamouli directorial ‘RRR’. Also, Samuthirakani has directed Ravi Teja in Shambo Shiva Shambo, the Telugu remake of the hit Tamil movie Naadodigal.

Ravi Teja and Gopichand share a good rapport having worked together in the hit movie Balupu and Don Seenu. Both the films turned out to be hits and this is their third venture together giving rise to speculation that they will come up with a hat trick.

On the other hand, Ravi Teja is gearing up for the release of Disco Dancer. According to reports, Disco Raja is a science fiction, a genre that is sure to bring in the audiences to the theatres. Three leading ladies Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Priyanka Jawalkar were roped in to share the screen space with Ravi Teja. Vi Anand is wielding the megaphone for this entertainer.

(Content provided by Digital Native)