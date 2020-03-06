First look poster of Parvathy’s ‘Varthamanam’ is out

The film is directed by Sidhartha Siva and written by Aryadan Shoukath.

The first look poster of the upcoming Malayalam film Varthamanam, with Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead, was released by megastar Mammootty through his social media page . Mammootty wrote, "Unveiling the first look poster of #Varthamanam Directed by Sidhartha Siva , Starring Parvathy Thiruvothu ! Best wishes to the entire team (sic)."

Actors Tovino Thomas and Nivin Pauly also shared the first look poster online. Varthamanam is directed by Sidhartha Siva, actor and director of critically acclaimed films such as 101 Chodyangal and Ain. The first look poster of Varthamanam has Parvathy clad in a hijab. Varthamanam is bankrolled by Benzy Nazar and Aryadan Shoukath under the banner of Benzy productions.

Aryadan Shoukath, politician and story writer, has written the script of the film. Cinematographer Alakappan is cranking the lens for Varthamanam while Shameer Muhammed is handling the editing department. Pandit Ramesh Narayanan and Hesham Adul Wahab are composing tunes for this flick with Bijibal roped in to do the background score.

While Parvathy plays the lead role, Roshan Mathew and Dain Davis will be seen in pivotal roles. The shooting of Varthamanam was wrapped up some time ago and it is currently in the post-production stage. Major portions of the film were shot in northern parts of India, we hear.

Parvathy’s last film to hit the marquee was the critically acclaimed Virus. Directed by Aashiq Abu, it had a notable line-up for stars in the cast including Asif Ali, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Rahman, Indrans, Remya Nambeesan, Madonna Sebastian, Sharafudheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Revathy, Joju George, Senthil Krishna, Basil Joseph, Sudeesh and Vettukili Prakash. Before Virus, she played the lead character in Uyare, a film that told the story of an acid attack survivor. The film was directed by Manu Ashokan and had Tovino Thomas and Asif Ali in important roles.

