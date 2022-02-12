First look poster of Nivin Paulyâ€™s Mahaveeryar shows him as a godman

Adapted from a story by author M Mukundan, the theme of 'Mahaveeryar' revolves around fantasy, time travel, and legal proceedings.

Flix Mollywood

The first-look poster of director Abrid Shine's Mahaveeryar, featuring actors Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali in the lead roles, has been released. Adapted from a story by renowned author M Mukundan, the theme of Mahaveeryar revolves around fantasy, time travel, law books and legal proceedings. The film has been jointly produced by Nivin Pauly, under his home banner of Pauly Jr Pictures, and PS Shamnas under the banner of Indian Movie Makers.

Author M Mukundan released the first poster from the movie at a function held in Cochin. Screenwriter and director Abrid Shine, actors Asif Ali, Shanvi Srivastava and the co-producer PS Shamnas were among those present on the occasion. Mahaveeryar is the third time that Nivin Pauly and Abrid Shine are working together after the commercially and critically acclaimed movies 1983 and Action Hero Biju.

The movie also marks the coming together of Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali after almost a decade. The film, which is being made on a big budget, was shot in extensive schedules in Rajasthan and Kerala amidst the pandemic. Scripted by Abrid Shine, the film also features Lal, Lalu Alex, Siddique, Shanvi Srivastava, Vijay Menon, Major Ravi, Mallika Sukumaran, Krishna Prasad and Kalabhavan Prajod among others. Chandru Selvaraj is the cinematographer of the film, which has music by Ishaan Chhabra and editing by Manoj.