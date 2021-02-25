First-look poster of Nani and Sai Pallavi starrer ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is here

The plot of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is based on the theme of reincarnation.

On Tollywood actor Nani’s 37th birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy released the first-look poster of the film. The Rahul Sankrityan directorial stars Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in pivotal roles. The makers of the movie released the first-look poster on Twitter. "Proudly Presenting & Royally Celebrating the First Look of our Natural Glowing star @NameisNani's #ShyamSinghaRoy. #HappyBirthdayNani #SSRFirstLook (sic)," the tweet posted from the official handle of Niharika Entertainment read. Proudly Presenting & Royally Celebrating the First Look of our Natural @NameisNani 's #ShyamSinghaRoy #HappyBirthdayNani ❤️ #SSRFirstLook @Rahul_Sankrityn @Sai_Pallavi92 @IamKrithiShetty @MadonnaSebast14 @vboyanapalli @MickeyJMeyer @NeerajaKona @SVR4446 @NiharikaEnt pic.twitter.com/CVxYnlBJJK — Niharika Entertainment (@NiharikaEnt) February 24, 2021

Actor Nani thanked his fans and colleagues for the birthday wishes. He took to Twitter to thank fans and promote the first-look poster of Shaym Singha Roy. "Thank you for the immense love. Only way I can show mine or give it back is through my films and I will give you tons of it. PROMISE. P.S: Overwhelmed with the love for #TuckJagadishTeaser Get ready for the return gift at 4.05 :)) #ShyamSinghaRoyFirstLook (sic),” the tweet read. Thank you for the immense love ❤️

Only way I can show mine or give it back is through my films and I will give you tons of it

PROMISE.



P.S: Overwhelmed with the love for #TuckJagadishTeaser

Get ready for the return gift at 4.05 :))#ShyamSinghaRoyFirstLook — Nani (@NameisNani) February 24, 2021

Actor Nani is seen sporting a moustache in the first- look poster. A woman hugs him from behind but the face of the woman is not revealed in the poster.