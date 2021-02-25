On Tollywood actor Nani’s 37th birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy released the first-look poster of the film. The Rahul Sankrityan directorial stars Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty in pivotal roles.
The makers of the movie released the first-look poster on Twitter. "Proudly Presenting & Royally Celebrating the First Look of our Natural Glowing star @NameisNani's #ShyamSinghaRoy. #HappyBirthdayNani #SSRFirstLook (sic)," the tweet posted from the official handle of Niharika Entertainment read.
Proudly Presenting & Royally Celebrating the First Look of our Natural @NameisNani 's #ShyamSinghaRoy #HappyBirthdayNani ❤️ #SSRFirstLook
Actor Nani thanked his fans and colleagues for the birthday wishes. He took to Twitter to thank fans and promote the first-look poster of Shaym Singha Roy. "Thank you for the immense love. Only way I can show mine or give it back is through my films and I will give you tons of it. PROMISE. P.S: Overwhelmed with the love for #TuckJagadishTeaser Get ready for the return gift at 4.05 :)) #ShyamSinghaRoyFirstLook (sic),” the tweet read.
Actor Nani is seen sporting a moustache in the first- look poster. A woman hugs him from behind but the face of the woman is not revealed in the poster.
Actor Nani and director Rahul Sankrityan are collaborating for the first time for this venture. Prior to Shyam Singha Roy, the director has worked in movies like Taxiwaala and The End.
Music for the movie is being composed by Mickey J Meyer. Sanu John Varghese will be handling the cinematography. The film is being edited by Naveen Nooli and produced by Venkat S Boyanapalli.
The movie is based on the theme of reincarnation and actor Nani is likely to be seen in a new avatar. The plot is set in Kolkata. Shyam Singha Roy was scheduled to release last December but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, Nani is currently working on three upcoming projects. He will be playing the lead role in Ante Sundaraniki, where he will star opposite Malayalam actor Nazriya Nazim Fahadh. He is also playing the titular role in the Shiva Nirvana directorial Tuck Jagadish.