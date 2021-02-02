First look poster of Mohanlal's 'Aaraattu' released

The film is slated to hit cinemas on August 12, 2021.

Flix Mollywood

The much-awaited first look poster of the Mohanlal-starrer, Aaraattu, has been released by the star himself on his social media handle on Monday. Sharing poster the star took to his Twitter and wrote, "#Aaraattu Official Poster (sic)."

The poster features Mohanlal can be seen in a fierce look, ready to take his enemies head-on. His car can be seen in the background. From the poster, it is evident that Mohanlal will be playing a mass role in this flick. The film is slated to hit cinemas on August 12, 2021.

Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the film has Mohanlal playing the role of Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu. The film has been scripted by Udyakrishna. Aaraattu, which is being shot primarily in Palakkad, is being made on a budget of Rs 15 crore keeping in line with all Covid-19 safety protocols.

The film also stars Shraddha Srinath who is making a comeback into the Malayalam film industry after five years with this film. Reportedly, Shraddha will be playing the Revenue Divisional Officer in it. Besides Mohanlal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, it will also have Saikumar, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Rachana Narayanankutty, Ashwin Kumar forming the supporting cast. Kannada star Garuda Ram of KGF fame has been roped in for a pivotal role in the film. Even though nothing much has been revealed about the KGF actor's character in the movie, the sources close to the project suggest that he is playing the lead antagonist.

Mohanlal awaits the release of Drishyam 2 which will be premiering on the OTT platform Amazon Prime soon. Originally, the makers planned for a theatrical release in January 2021, the team later decided to release the film through the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. The sequel to the hit film of the same title has Mohanlal and Meena, who played the lead roles in Drishyam, reprise their roles along with Hansiba Hassan and Esther Anil playing their daughters. The star cast also includes Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar and Sai Kumar to play pivotal roles.

Mohanlal currently has Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, waiting for release. Directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who is the most popular of the Marakkars. The technical crew of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham includes cinematographer Tirru and editor MS Ayyappan Nair. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on 26 March 2021.

Also, Mohanlal is planning to make his directorial debut with Barroz 3D. More details about this ambitious project are awaited.