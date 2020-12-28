First look poster of Mohanlalâ€™s â€˜Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattuâ€™ is out

The film, directed by B Unnikrishnan, has Mohanlal playing the title character while the female lead will be played by Shraddha Srinath.

Flix Mollywood

The first look poster of Mohanlalâ€™s upcoming film Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu shows him entering a black vintage car. The car -- Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3 -- plays an important role in the film, directed by filmmaker-producer B Unnikrishnan.

This extremely luxurious car was produced by Mercedes Benz between 1968 and 1972. The model used in the film had marked the beginning of the super saloon-style we know today. Apparently, Gopan (Mohanlal) travels from Neyyattinkara to Palakkad in this black Mercedes, with the registration number 2255, on an assignment. What happens in the journey forms the crux of the film.

Actor Shraddha Srinath will be making a comeback into the Malayalam film industry after five years. Reportedly, Shraddha will be playing the Revenue Divisional Officer in the film. The cast will also have Saikumar, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Rachana Narayanankutty, Ashwin Kumar playing supporting roles. Scripted by Udayakrishna, this action entertainer is scheduled for Onam release next year.

Neyyattinkara Gopante Aaraattu, which will be shot primarily in Palakkad, is being made of a budget of Rs 15 crore keeping in line with all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Revealing that this film will be a complete mass entertainer, the director pointed out that all the stunt sequences will be shot with all the precautions in place even though most Malayalam films were avoided such scenes due to the COVID-19 situation. Unnikrishnan revealed that before filming the action scenes, the stunt master and his assistants will have to go into quarantine for seven days and take COVID-19 tests. Further, the team will have to maintain physical distancing during the shooting. The director added that Rs 30 lakh has been allotted for COVID-19 precautions.

Mohanlal has during the pandemic completed the shooting of Drishyam 2, the sequel to his popular film Drishyam. However, his period film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham had to postpone its release due to the pandemic. Mohanlal had also made plans for directorial debut Barroz 3D just before the outbreak of COVID-19.

(Content provided by Digital Native)