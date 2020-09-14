First look poster of Manju Warrier’s and Soubin’s ‘Vellarikka Pattanam’ is out

Flix Mollywood

The first look poster of the upcoming Malayalam film Vellarikka Pattanam is out and shows its lead actors Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir sporting the Kalaripayattu costume.

Sharing the first look online, Manju Warrier wrote: “#VellarikkaPattanam Very happy to share the first look poster of my next ! Can't wait to join this super fun team with dearest @soubinshahir !!! Directed By Mahesh Vettiyaar @maheshvettiyaar.”

The film is directed by Mahesh Vettiyaar and he wrote the script with Sarath Krishna. The technical crew of this film includes Jayesh Nair for cinematography, Sachin Shankor Mannath for music and Appu N Bhattathiri and Arju Benn for editing.

The shooting of Vellarikka Pattanam was planned to commence earlier this year but could not take off due to the lockdown forced by the spread of COVID-19. Reports are that the team is getting ready to go ahead with the shooting and are waiting for the lead stars to allot dates.

Interestingly, this is the second time that Manju Warrier and Soubin Shahir are collaborating. They have worked together in the Santosh Sivan directorial Jack and Jill. The shooting of this film has been completed and is waiting for release.

Jack and Jill’s cast also includes Kalidas Jayaram, Esther Anil, Nedumudi Venu, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese and Shaylee Krishen. Sources in the know say that the film will be a bilingual releasing in Malayalam and Tamil. The film is bankrolled by the Dubai based company, Lensman Studios. Its technical crew comprises debut music director Ram Surendar with BK Harinarayanan penning the lyrics. Besides directing it, Santosh Sivan is cranking the camera for this venture while Renjith has been roped in for editing.

Manju Warrier also has Kayattam and Chathur Mukham in the post production stage. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan is wielding the megaphone for Kayattam with Manju Warrier co-producing it along with Shaji Mathew and Aruna Mathew. Sanal has also penned the script and is in charge of the editing and sound designing.

Watch: Short clipping from the movie Kayattam

Another of Manju Warrier’s upcoming films is a horror flick titled Chathur Mukham, directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. The film has Sunny Wayne in an important role. Renji Panicker, Niranjana Anoop, and Alancier form the supporting cast of this flick.

The star’s other project in the pipeline is The Priest, in which she will be act alongside Mammootty. Incidentally, this is the first time Mammootty and Manju Warrier are sharing screen space. The film is directed by Jofin T Chacko and bankrolled by Anto Joseph under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unnikrishnan.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

