First look poster of Mammoottyâ€™s Rorschach is out

The film, bankrolled by the actorâ€™s home production banner MammoottyKampany, is his second production venture.

Flix Mollywood

The first look poster of actor Mammoottyâ€™s second production venture Rorschach was unveiled on May 2. It is bankrolled under the banner of MammoottyKampany and helmed by director Nisam Basheer. The film will star actor Mammootty in the lead. With Mammoottyâ€™s face covered in a gunny sack, the first look poster sets the tone for an intriguing actioner or thriller.

Meanwhile, the trailer of actor Mammoottyâ€™s next, Puzhu, was unveiled on May 1. Mammootty appears to play the disciplinarian father to a little boy, who looks visibly scared of him. Puzhu is helmed by debutante filmmaker Ratheena PT. The film, releasing online on the OTT platform SonyLIV, will stream in five languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. It is bankrolled by S George and scripted by Harshad, Sharfu and Suhas. The story is Harshad's. Theni Eswar is on board as the cinematographer and Jakes Bejoy has been roped in as the music composer. Deepu Joseph is the editor for the project.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the movie since it brings Mammootty and Parvathy together in a film for the first time. Ratheena was on board as the executive producer for Parvathyâ€™s film Uyare. It also marks Mammoottyâ€™s first direct Over-the-Top (OTT) release. The film is bankrolled by Mammoottyâ€™s son, actor Dulquer Salmaan. Dulquer is producing his fatherâ€™s film for the first time.

Mammootty also had other releases such as Bheeshma Parvam and CBI 5: The Brain this year. Helmed by K Madhu, the ensemble cast for CBI 5 also includes Renji Panicker, Sai Kumar, Jagathy Sreekumar, Soubin Shahir, Mukesh, Ramesh Pisharadi, Anoop Menon and Dileesh Pothen. Malayalam film CBI 5 The Brain is the fifth film in the CBI franchise which began in the year 1988. It started with Oru CBI Diary Kurippu followed by Jagratha, and Sethurama Iyer CBI. The third installment released in 2004, while the fourth one titled Nerariyan CBI released in theatres in 2005.

The star cast of his action-drama Bheeshma Parvam also included actors Anasuya Bharadwaj, Tabu, Anjali, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Joseph, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil, Nedumudi Venu, Sudev Nair, Lena, Srindaa, KPAC Lalitha, Nadhiya Moidu, Anagha, Veena Nandakumar, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Shebin Benson, Abu Salim, Harish Uthaman, Nisthar Sait, Hareesh Peradi, and Maala Parvathi.

