First look poster of Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ out

Helmed by director Parasuram Petla, the movie marks the first collaboration between Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu.

Flix Tollywood

Treating actor Mahesh Babu’s fans with the first look poster from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the makers of the movie unveiled the ‘first notice’ poster on Saturday, July 31. Sharing the poster, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Taking off on this whole new journey of action and entertainment! Join us this Sankranthi.” Mahesh Babu sports a stylish look in the poster and is seen stepping out of the car. In the background, a few men can be spotted on a bike. The poster has left fans intrigued.

The makers of the movie also announced that it is slated to hit the big screens next year during the festival of Sankranthi, on January 13. Other big-budget movies of actors such as Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen’s untitled Telugu movie are also slated for theatrical release around the same time. Recently, the makers of Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde also revealed that the movie is gearing up for theatrical release during Sankaranti next year.

Helmed by director Parasuram Petla, Sarkaru Vaari Paata stars actor Keerthy Suresh opposite Mahesh Babu. It marks the first collaboration between both the actors. The film has music by popular composer Thaman. Recently, the audio rights for the movie were bagged by audio label Saregama South. “The Chartbuster combo of Super @urstrulyMahesh & Music Director @MusicThaman's # SarkaruVaariPaata Audio Rights bagged by renowned audio label @saregamasouth,” Mythri Movie Makers, the production house bankrolling the film, tweeted on Friday.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment are the production banners involved in the project. The technical team comprises R Madhi for cinematography, Marthand K Venkatesh for editing and A S Prakash for art direction. The makers announced in a press statement that the shooting for the movie has commenced and is currently progressing in Hyderabad.